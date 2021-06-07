Rashid Khan: I never wanted to be a cricketer

Rashid Khan recently told in an interview that his family wanted him to be a doctor, as no one is a doctor in his family so his parents never allowed him to play cricket.

Afghanistan’s star spinner Rashid (wrist-spinner) developed himself as one of the most demanded bowlers in the T20 leagues. However, he is currently in Dubai to play for ‘Lahore Qalandars’ in the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Rashid in an interview stated how he worked hard to become a top-class cricketer where his parents wanted him to be a doctor. He told that since no one is a doctor in his family and he was pretty good at studies too, so his parents wanted him to be a doctor and they never allowed him to play cricket.

Rashid said, “I wasn’t allowed to play cricket as such. There were no doctors in our family that is why my parents wanted me to become a doctor. Cricket wasn’t in my initial plans and I had to struggle a lot for it. I was pretty good at studies too and I used to go for matches without telling anyone”.

He also told that he never joined any club or academy to enhance his skills. He believes that he always played his ‘natural game’, which helped him to excel well in his career and also helped him to grow a lot.

He said, “I never went to any academy or club. My friends used to take me to matches and I started performing regularly with both bat and ball. As far as my early training is concerned, I never went to a club or an academy and I haven’t received any coaching as well. I was completely natural and it helped me progress as a player”.