Raven-Symone shares an incredible journey of weight loss

American actress and singer Raven-Symone shared her weight loss journey with people as she gave a much-needed update to her fans.

The actress revealed her trick to dropping 30 pounds in three months on Good Morning America, saying she did what worked best for her and couldn’t “speak for anyone else.”

“I am low-carb as much as I can be,” she explained.

“I do very minimal exercise and I am an avid faster. I make sure I have a minimum of 14-hour fast between dinner and breakfast.”

“I’m not over here trying to be a little twig,” she said, later adding, “I want to make sure that my body is healthy and prepared to deal with old age.”

The 35-year-old also spoke openly about her prior attempts to reduce weight and the difficulties she faced doing so in public.

“The way people were treating me while I was bigger was emotionally damaging,” she said.

“When I lost weight, I remember the moment I went on the red carpet and in my head I was cussing everyone out. I’m like, ‘Wow, now you want to look at me because I’m skinny, thanks.'”