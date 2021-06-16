Double Click 728 x 90
Realme Watch 2, Realme Watch 2 Pro; check out price, specs and more

Shariq Tahir

16th Jun, 2021. 02:54 pm
Realme Watch 2, Realme Watch 2 Pro; check out price, specs and more

The Realme Watch 2 is priced at 54.99 Euros, while the Realme Watch 2 Pro is priced at 74.99 Euros.

The Realme Watch 2 series, which includes the Realme Watch 2 and Realme Watch 2 Pro smartwatches has been released by the company. These devices were released with the Realme GT 5G smartphone, which made its global debut today. Realme also introduced the Realme Pad and Realme Book.

The Realme Watch 2 has a 1.4-inch color touchscreen display as well as 12-day battery life. It has IP68 dust and water-resistant protection as well as 90 sports modes. It is also equipped with blood oxygen and heart rate sensors. It has over 100 different watch faces. It is priced at 54.99 Euros and will be available for purchase on realme.com and Amazon starting June 16.

The Realme Watch 2 Pro has a 1.75-inch color touchscreen display. It has IP68 dust and water-resistant covering. It comes with 90 sports modes, more than 100 watch faces, a real-time heart rate monitor, blood oxygen sensor, smart notifications, dual satellite GPS, and a magnetic charging base. The Realme Watch 2 Pro is priced at 74.99 Euros and will be available for purchase on realme.com and Amazon starting June 16.

