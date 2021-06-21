Reason why Kendall Jenner kept her relationship with Devin private

Kendall Jenner, an American supermodel and reality TV personality, has spoken out for the first time about her relationship with NBA player Devin Booker.

During the most recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the beauty queen disclosed for the first time that she and Booker were dating.

“No, I don’t actually only date basketball players, if anyone’s ever done their research. I’m not ashamed that I have a type, and I’m also a genuine basketball fan,” she said on the show.

“He’s my boyfriend,” said Jenner while smirking as she officially confirmed her romance with the athlete.

She went on to add that she intentionally chose to keep her connection with Booker out of the spotlight on KUWTK.

“I feel like it’s always worked better for me that way. No offense to my older sisters at all, but I think that Kylie [Jenner] and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and break-ups and do them pretty publicly. It was personal preference from a really young age,” said Jenner.

“I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be honest…I just feel like it’s a private matter and not for anybody else to judge or know,” she added.