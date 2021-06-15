Double Click 728 x 90
Recipe: How To Make Delicious Saviyaan – Sheer khorma

Suhaib Ahmed

15th Jun, 2021. 11:19 pm
Recipe: How To Make Delicious Saviyaan - Sheer khorma

Sheer khorma is a decadent version of saviyaan loaded with thick, creamy milk and khoya; rich with dried fruits and nuts such as dates, raisins, coconut, pistachios, and almonds; and delicately flavored with cardamom, saffron, and rose water.

The thickness, sweetness, and serving temperature of sheer khorma chilled or hot, thick or not is a personal preference.

 

 

Ingredients:
1 cup vermicelli, crushed
1-liter full cream milk
1 can condensed milk
1/2 cup khoya, crumbled
1-2 pods green cardamom, crushed
1 pinch saffron strands, soaked
1 teaspoon rose water
½ cup almonds, soaked, skinned, and slivered
½ cup pistachios, soaked, skinned, and slivered
¼ cup golden raisins
1 cup dried coconut flakes
6-7 dried dates, deseeded, soaked, and slivered
4 tablespoons sugar, or to taste
Desi ghee as needed

 

Method:

In a saucepan, put one crushed cardamom into milk and bring to boil, then lower the flame and let it keep cooking for another 10 to 20 minutes while the rest of the procedure is underway. In a frying pan, lightly toast the nuts, raisins, coconut, and dates distinctly till they release their cologne and their oils. Add the toasted dates to the boiling milk to soften them further.

Now heat some ghee and stir-fry crushed cardamom in it. Add the vermicelli and stir-fry on medium flame till it darkens slightly. Add this carefully into the hot milk, avoiding any splatters.

Add the sugar and condensed milk and stir it into the cooking milk till it dissolves. Add the rose water, saffron strands, and khoya, stir and turn off the flame. Stir in the toasted nuts, cover the lid for a few minutes to let these ingredients emulsify in the steam, and then serve piping hot or chilled as desired.

 

