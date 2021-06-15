Recipe: Vegan Stuffed Cheesy Bell Peppers

Plump, colorful, and spicy, bell peppers or capsicum come in green, yellow, and red colors which add instant brightness to our platter apart from packing the most nutrition and other health benefits.

Hence we are opting for our cooking goals with Vegan Stuffed Cheesy Bell Peppers.

Looking for a delicious vegetarian snack that comes together in as little as 30 minutes? Search no further as we got you sorted with these cheesy, loaded with vegetables and a slight crunch recipe of Vegan Stuffed Cheesy Bell Peppers that will keep you coming back for its delicious taste.

Ingredients:

4 bell peppers

2 cups cooked rice of choice

1 cup textured soy protein or chickpeas

1/2 cup light coconut milk

1/2 cup chopped bell peppers

4 tbsp crushed tomatoes

1 medium-sized onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp Braggs amigos

1 tbsp oil (e.g. sesame oil or coconut oil)

1 tbsp peanut butter

1/2 tbsp curry powder

1/4 tsp smoked paprika

Salt and pepper to taste vegan cheese sauce (or your favorite vegan cheese) to taste chopped chives

Method:

You will need 2 cups of cooked rice for this recipe. Soak 1 cup of textured soy protein (TVP) in a bowl with 1 cup of hot water (or vegetable broth) and set aside for 5-10 minutes (skip this step if you are going to use chickpeas). They will begin to fluff and absorb all the liquid

Heat oil in a skillet, add the chopped onion, minced garlic, the textured soy protein, and fry for 4-5 minutes over medium heat. Add the chopped 1/2 cup bell peppers, crushed tomatoes, Braggs, peanut butter, spices (curry, smoked paprika), salt/pepper to taste, and coconut milk to the skillet and let simmer for about 5 minutes on low-medium heat. Stir occasionally.

Fill the 4 peppers with the rice/veggie mixture, add your favorite vegan cheese to taste, or make the easy vegan cheese sauce and cook in the oven at 190 degrees C (about 375 degrees F) for about 30-45 minutes. You will probably have some leftovers from the rice/veggie mixture. Enjoy!