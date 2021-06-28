Double Click 728 x 90
Registering of pet dogs starts in Karachi

29th Jun, 2021.

29th Jun, 2021. 12:24 am
a dog’s bite

The Cantonment Board on Monday made registering of pet dogs obligatory, days after two dogs attacked a senior lawyer in the city in the swank Defense area.

The CBC, in a notice, said under section 119 and the Cantonment Act 1924, it is required for all dog owners to get their pets registered.

Whereas the rate of the form has been fixed at Rs250, while the registration fee is Rs2, 000 per dog.

The form contains the name of the dog owner, ID card number, address of the place where the dog is kept, mobile number, email ID, the color of the dog, breed, sex, vaccination date and aim behind keeping it.

Once the form is succumbed, it will be the perquisite of the CBC whether it will allow the residents to keep the dog or not.

The non-registration of a dog will make it impossible for the board to control whether the dog has been gagged and is disease-free or not stated CBC.

Therefore from now on keeping an un-registered dog will be illegal and it may lead to the detention of the dog, imposing fines or legal actions.

On the contrary, the dog registration form is easily available from the cantonment board’s office.

 

