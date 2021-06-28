Double Click 728 x 90
Religious minorities to be taught their own values: Shafqat Mahmood

Web DeskWeb Editor

28th Jun, 2021. 06:46 pm
Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood said on Monday that for the first time in the history of the country, religious minorities will be taught values and content from their own religion.

In a meeting with British High Commissioner Christian Turner in Islamabad, the federal minister stated that students from Hindu, Sikh, Christian, Kalash and Bihai communities will be taught their own religious contents and values.

He further stated that Pakistan and the United Kingdom are deep strategic partners in field of education and this long-standing partnership has been further strengthened during tenure of PTI-led government.

Admiring Pakistan’s response to Covid-19 pandemic, Turner said Pakistan has done well so far to curtail the spread of virus.
He also formally invited the minister to participate in Global Education summit: financing GPE 2021-2025 taking place by the end of July in the UK

The summit will be a key moment for the global community to come together and support quality education for all the children.

Centerpiece of the summit will be the opportunity for leaders to make five-year pledge to support GPE’s work to help transform education system in up to 90 countries.

The two sides reaffirmed their firm resolve to further fortifying their cooperation in the field of education.

