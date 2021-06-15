Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Roger Federer qualified to the second round of the ATP tournament by defeating Ilya Ivashka

Shariq Tahir

15th Jun, 2021. 05:01 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Roger Federer qualified to the second round of the ATP tournament

Roger Federer eased into the second round of the ATP grass-court tournament in Halle on Monday, defeating qualifier Ilya Ivashka in straight sets.

Federer, who will turn 40 in August, had little trouble in his first match this season, winning 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 in the first round against Belarusian Ivashka, who is ranked 90th in the world.

In the second round, Federer will face Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada or Hubert Hurkacz of Poland.

Federer stated, “There is room for improvement, but I am happy with my first game here on grass. I feel good.”

Recently ranked eighth in the world, he is attempting to win his 11th Halle tournament.

With the Swiss ace ahead 6-5 in the second set, Federer broke Ivashka’s serve and earned his fourth match point to reach the second round after one hour and 36 minutes.

Earlier, Roger Federer said he is preferring to focus on his primary goal of earning a ninth Wimbledon title.

Taking to his Twitter, the tennis player said, “After discussions with my team, I’ve decided I will need to pull out of Roland Garros today.”

“After two knee surgeries and over a year of rehabilitation it’s important that I listen to my body and make sure I don’t push myself too quickly on my road to recovery,” he added.

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion has struggled for three and a half hours till 12:45 Sunday morning to beat 59th-ranked Dominik Koepfer 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/4), 7-5.

However, after undergoing two knee surgeries in 2020, the Swiss star revealed he was unsure if he’d make it.

 

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

13 mins ago
PSL 2021: Islamabad United retain their position at top of the points table against Karachi Kings

A thrilling performance by Islamabad United against the Karachi Kings saw them...
PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, match no 23
30 mins ago
PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, match no 23

Lahore Qalandars will be aiming to bounce back from the defeat they...
Sindh CM Presenting Budget Amidst Opposition's Hue And Cry
1 hour ago
Sindh CM Presenting Budget Amidst Opposition’s Hue And Cry

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is presenting a budget worth more...
Minal and Ahsan
1 hour ago
Minal and Ahsan are fed up of being tagged on social media

The ‘Jalan’ actress Minal Khan is apparently fed up with being tagged...
banking transactions
1 hour ago
No WHT on banking transactions: Tax authorities to incur loss of Rs28 billion

KARACHI: The elimination of withholding tax on certain banking transactions would cost...
Vin Diesel Confirms The Eleventh Movie Of The Fast and Furious Franchise To Be The Last
2 hours ago
Vin Diesel Confirms The Eleventh Movie Of The Fast and Furious Franchise To Be The Last

Vin Diesel, who has played Dom Tourette since the first Fast and...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Sindh presents Rs1.477 trillion deficit budget; no new tax levied
11 mins ago
Sindh presents Rs1.477 trillion deficit budget; no new tax levied

KARACHI: The provincial government on Tuesday presented the Rs1.477 trillion Sindh Budget...
13 mins ago
PSL 2021: Islamabad United retain their position at top of the points table against Karachi Kings

A thrilling performance by Islamabad United against the Karachi Kings saw them...
PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, match no 23
30 mins ago
PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, match no 23

Lahore Qalandars will be aiming to bounce back from the defeat they...
Sindh CM Presenting Budget Amidst Opposition's Hue And Cry
1 hour ago
Sindh CM Presenting Budget Amidst Opposition’s Hue And Cry

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is presenting a budget worth more...