Royal Family honors Prince Philip on Father’s Day

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

22nd Jun, 2021. 02:12 pm
The British Royal Family marked their first Father’s Day without the family headman, Prince Philip.

Philip, who was the Duke of Edinburgh and was the Queen’s husband of 73 years, passed away in April at the old age of 99.

His memory was celebrated on Sunday with a heartening tribute from the royal family.

Whereas, the royal family’s social media accounts shared an unseen vintage picture of Prince Philip with his wife Queen Elizabeth, son Prince Charles, and father-in-law, King George VI, taken at Balmoral in 1951.

The picture was caption as, “To all dads everywhere, we wish you a very special Father’s Day.”

“To mark #FathersDay we are sharing this photograph of The Queen with her father, King George VI, and Prince Philip watching a young Prince Charles sitting on a statue at Balmoral in 1951.”

