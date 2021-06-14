Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Rupee depreciates against dollar

Web Desk

14th Jun, 2021. 04:43 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Rupee depreciates against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee depreciated 45 paisas against the US dollar on Monday due to higher demand for import and corporate payments on the first day of the week, dealers said.

The exchange rate ended at Rs156.19 against the dollar from the last Friday’s closing of Rs155.74 in the interbank foreign exchange market.

The dealers said the local currency was under pressure, as the demand for the greenback on the first day of the week usually remained higher.

The demand for the foreign currency was also high because the importers had placed orders to their foreign sellers after the announcement of the Federal Budget 2021/22.

The dealers; however, expressed the hope that the rupee would make gains in the coming days, owing to the significant inflows of workers’ remittances and export receipts.

They also said the local unit would get support from the increase in the foreign exchange reserves of the country.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

The State Bank of Pakistan
22 mins ago
SBP proposes amendments in rules to facilitate digital marketplace selling

KARACHI: The (SBP) central bank has proposed changes in the foreign exchange...
Tax rate
36 mins ago
Govt increases tax rate on profits from bank deposits

KARACHI: The federal government has increased the income tax rate to 15...
Small and Medium Enterprises
49 mins ago
SMEs given option to opt out of audit

KARACHI: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) would be able to avail exemption...
1 hour ago
Pakistan bans travellers from 26 countries

KARACHI: Pakistan has imposed strict restrictions on travelers from 26 different countries,...
Image Pakistan
2 hours ago
Image Pakistan forming tech subsidiary for tax incentives

KARACHI: Image Pakistan Limited, formerly Tri-Star Polyester Limited, plans to create a...
BCH TO PKR
5 hours ago
BCH TO PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to PKR on, 14th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly
2 mins ago
Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly, ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’ trailer will be out on Tuesday

Ahad Raza Mir, a Pakistani actor, has announced that the trailer for...
PSL 2021: Umar Gul gave reason for Quetta Gladiators' latest defeat
10 mins ago
PSL 2021: Umar Gul gave reason for Quetta Gladiators’ latest defeat

Umar Gul, Quetta Gladiators bowling coach told that they are one pacer...
The State Bank of Pakistan
22 mins ago
SBP proposes amendments in rules to facilitate digital marketplace selling

KARACHI: The (SBP) central bank has proposed changes in the foreign exchange...
Tax rate
36 mins ago
Govt increases tax rate on profits from bank deposits

KARACHI: The federal government has increased the income tax rate to 15...