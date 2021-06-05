Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Rural Indian’s are still terrified to get vaccinated against Covid-19

Raba Noor

05th Jun, 2021. 06:26 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
rural India are still terrified

In India, where COVID-19 patients have been unable to access ambulances and even the best-equipped hospitals have run out of oxygen.

Even the pandemic’s wave would be getting worst by the time in this situation the population of rural India is still terrified to get vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus.

When the health worker team visited the villages of India to vaccinate and testify the occupants against Covid-19 the villagers rush out the back, as they don’t want to vaccinate them against Covid-19.

One of the health worker Neelum Kumari knock on the doors of villagers so the occupants ran away back and get terrified that she wants to vaccinate them.

While talking to Indian Media Kumari said, “A lot of people in my village don’t want to take the vaccine. They fear that they will die if they take it,”

“One of the villagers was so angry that he beat up a (health) worker who was trying to convince him to take the vaccine.”

Rumors are circulated through social media and messaging apps like WhatsApp. People are fearful that 5G will cause Covid-19. They are promoted to attacks on cell towers in Haryana.

An Indian Doctor in Miyaganj village in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh told,

“People do not even step forward for testing as they think the government will declare them Covid-positive even if they are not,”

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

UK dating apps
37 mins ago
UK: dating apps to features Covid-19 vaccine stickers

In collaboration with the government, dating apps in the United Kingdom have...
Contagious Coronavirus outbreak
58 mins ago
Worldwide contagious Coronavirus outbreak toll at 1000 GMT Monday

The contagious coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 3,731,297 people since it...
Joe Biden
1 hour ago
Joe Biden being pushed to send more Covid-19 medical help to India

After the US President Joe Biden announced that the US will allocate...
India, Mumbai reduces lockdown
2 hours ago
Delhi, Mumbai reduces lockdown as Covid-19 situation eases in cities

India's capital New Delhi, and the country's financial capital, Mumbai began reducing...
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Congratulate Harry and Meghan
4 hours ago
Duke and Duchess Of Cambridge Delighted On Arrival Of Baby Lilli

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed their...
Meghan, Prince Harry daughter
10 hours ago
Meghan, Harry Off To Parental Leaves After Welcoming Baby Daughter

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Meghan and Prince Harry are reportedly...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Maharashtra’s Pune fire
1 min ago
18 Dead 17 missing In Fire at Maharashtra’s Pune Sanitizer Firm

At least eighteen employees of a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Pune have...
Budget that is beneficial for the business is required
8 mins ago
Budget that is beneficial for the business is required, urge Pakistani Merchants

Budget that is beneficial for the business is required, urge Merchants. If...
UK dating apps
37 mins ago
UK: dating apps to features Covid-19 vaccine stickers

In collaboration with the government, dating apps in the United Kingdom have...
Contagious Coronavirus outbreak
58 mins ago
Worldwide contagious Coronavirus outbreak toll at 1000 GMT Monday

The contagious coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 3,731,297 people since it...