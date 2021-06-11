Double Click 728 x 90
Russia lifts ban on Pakistani rice import

Roman Ahmed

11th Jun, 2021. 10:12 pm
pakistani rice

Russia has lifted the restriction on importing Pakistani rice.

Federal Minister for National Food Security Fakhar Imam, addressing a press conference in Islamabad stated that the restriction on the import of Pakistani rice was forced two years prior because of contrasts in quality.

He said that there is a market of 2.5 million tons of Pakistani rice in Russia and Pakistan is sending out rice to 140 nations.

On the contrary, the Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said that Russia has at first allowed four firms to trade rice, while more organizations will be permitted after assessment by Russian specialists.

“Breakthrough in rice exports! We are glad to share that Russia has allowed the import of Pakistan’s rice from 11 June 2021. Initially, 4 firms have been allowed & more will be allowed after virtual inspection by Russian Authorities which would be coordinated by DPP,” he wrote on Twitter.

abdul razzaq tweet

 

