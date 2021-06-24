Russia warned Britain, it will bomb the ships next time

Russia warned Britain on Thursday that it would bomb British naval vessels in the Black Sea in case of any further provoking actions by the British navy off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea.

Russia called the British ambassador in Moscow for an official political admonishment after the warship ruptured its regional waters but which Britain and most of the world say belong to Ukraine.

Britain said Russia was giving an inexact account of the incident. No warning shots had been fired and no bombs had been dropped in the path of the Royal Navy destroyer Defender, it said.

“We can appeal to common sense, demand respect for international law, and if that doesn’t work, we can bomb,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Russian news agencies.

Ryabkov, denoting Moscow’s version of events, said that in the future bombs would be sent “not only in its path but also on target.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the British warship, which was traveling from the Ukrainian port of Odesa to the Georgian port of Batumi, was acting in agreement with the law and had been in international waters.

“These are Ukrainian waters and it was entirely right to use them to go from A to B,” Johnson said. British Defence Minister Ben Wallace accused Russian pilots of conducting unsafe aircraft maneuvers 500 feet (152 m) above the warship.

“The Royal Navy will always uphold international law and will not accept unlawful interference with the innocent passage,” Wallace said.

On the contrary, Under the international law of the sea, an innocent passageway licenses a vessel to pass through another state’s territorial waters so long as this does not affect its safety.

Whereas, Britain dubious the Russian version of events, with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab calling it “predictably inaccurate”.