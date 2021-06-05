Yana Sizikova, a Russian tennis player was arrested in Paris following the match-fixing allegations.

According to media reports, the 26-year-old Yana Sizikova is a suspect in sports corruption and organized gang fraud investigation centred on last year’s French Open.

The inquiry is in relation to a match at last year’s French Open when she and doubles partner Madison Brengle lost to Romanian pair Andreea Mitu and Patricia Maria Tig.

However, Sizikova may face up to five years in jail and will be slapped with a fine of €500,000 fine if proven guilty, reports added.

Sizikova’s lawyer, Frederic Belot, told that Sizikova was “extremely shocked” and intends to file a defamation complaint.

Belot said, “She was placed in custody like a criminal. She says she is innocent and did not want me to assist her during her questioning because she considers herself like a victim.”

Sizikova now ranks at 101th globally in doubles and 765th in singles. She had spent most of her career participating in lower-level International Tennis Federation competitions.

Shamil Tarpischev, president of the Russian Tennis Federation, told that he had been informed of Sizikova’s detention.

“We have not received any documents (regarding the case), so it’s difficult to make an assessment of what has happened,” Tarpischev was quoted as saying.