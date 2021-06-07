Double Click 728 x 90
Saad Rafiq wants a judicial investigation into the Ghotki train accident

Raba Noor

07th Jun, 2021. 08:57 pm
Saad Rafiq press conference

Khawaja Saad Rafiq, PML-N leader, and former Railways Minister has demanded a judicial investigation into a train accident in Ghotki that killed at least 42 passengers and injured more than 100 others.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday in response to the government’s criticism, Saad Rafiq stated that the government had reduced the railway development budget by 60%. He claimed that no one was responsible for the restoration and upkeep of railway tracks. He stated that the PML-N government’s priority was the Ghotki track project.

Despite the passage of three years, he stated that the project had not yet begun. He claimed that federal ministers were criticizing him, which he described as a heinous act. During the PML-N government, he claimed, they were asked to resign due to such an incident.

The PTI government has destroyed railways like the other national institutions, he said. “The situation of railways is bad now. Even if you ask me to make it right, I will not touch it,” he said.

Responding to a question about his NAB cases, he said, “We do not change our ideology and that’s why our issues could not be resolved. But I am not afraid of anything, they can do whatever they want to do.”

He stated that he had heard that the Chinese side was hesitant to release funds for railway-related projects because they did not want to release funds to these incapable rulers. He stated that the railways in Pakistan are not a priority for this government.

