Saeed Ajmal: Ravichandran Ashwin Kept Away From Cricket For 6 Months To Save Him From Ban

Saeed Ajmal claimed that Ravichandran Ashwin was kept away from international cricket for six months so that the International Cricket Council (ICC) would not ban him for suspect bowling action and he work on correcting it.

He, who himself had faced a ban after the ICC had deemed his action illegal, said that while batsmen and fast bowlers have some rules in their favor, spinners have been hung out to dry, as he criticized the strict 15 degrees arm bending rule.

He said, “You changed all these rules and regulations without asking anyone. I was playing cricket for the last eight years. All those rules were for me. That’s it,”

He added, “During that period, Ravichandran was out from cricket for six months. Why is that? So you can work on him and your bowler doesn’t get banned,”

He concluded, “They don’t care if a Pakistan bowler gets banned. They only care about money,”

Recently, Ravichandran denied media reports that ‘he had asked for ICC to relax the 15-degree rule to help bowl the “doosra”.’

His clarification came as some media reports cited the off-spinner’s YouTube channel and quoted him as wanting the apex cricket body to relax the rule.

Taking to Twitter, he cited an article and replied: “Really?? Pls, don’t carry the wrong stuff!! I will never say such a thing.”

In another tweet, he said: “Wrong wrong wrong!! My channel is done for all the right reasons and audience to know cricket better. If you can’t get such basic stuff right in translation, pls don’t carry such poor news.”