Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Saeed Ajmal: Ravichandran Ashwin Kept Away From Cricket For 6 Months To Save Him From Ban

Suhaib Ahmed

15th Jun, 2021. 12:17 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Saeed Ajmal: Ravichandran Ashwin Kept Away From Cricket For 6 Months To Save Him From Ban

Saeed Ajmal Former Pakistan spinner alleged that Ravichandran Ashwin was kept away from international cricket for six months to protect him from a ban.

Saeed Ajmal claimed that Ravichandran Ashwin was kept away from international cricket for six months so that the International Cricket Council (ICC) would not ban him for suspect bowling action and he work on correcting it.

He, who himself had faced a ban after the ICC had deemed his action illegal, said that while batsmen and fast bowlers have some rules in their favor, spinners have been hung out to dry, as he criticized the strict 15 degrees arm bending rule.

He said, “You changed all these rules and regulations without asking anyone. I was playing cricket for the last eight years. All those rules were for me. That’s it,”

He added, “During that period, Ravichandran was out from cricket for six months. Why is that? So you can work on him and your bowler doesn’t get banned,”

He concluded, “They don’t care if a Pakistan bowler gets banned. They only care about money,”

Recently, Ravichandran denied media reports that ‘he had asked for ICC to relax the 15-degree rule to help bowl the “doosra”.’

His clarification came as some media reports cited the off-spinner’s YouTube channel and quoted him as wanting the apex cricket body to relax the rule.

Taking to Twitter, he cited an article and replied: “Really?? Pls, don’t carry the wrong stuff!! I will never say such a thing.”

In another tweet, he said: “Wrong wrong wrong!! My channel is done for all the right reasons and audience to know cricket better. If you can’t get such basic stuff right in translation, pls don’t carry such poor news.”

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Mohammad Amir
1 hour ago
Mohammad Amir return to international cricket after a talk with Wasim Khan

Mohammad Amir Pakistan’s left-arm pacer is set to make a return in...
Saeed Ajmal: ‘They don’t care if a Pakistan bowler will get banned’
2 hours ago
Saeed Ajmal: ‘They don’t care if a Pakistan bowler will get banned’

Saeed Ajmal, who has been banned multiple times by International Cricket Council...
WTC 2021: Islamabad United Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Karachi Kings
2 hours ago
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Gave The Target Of 191 To Islamabad United

Karachi Kings made 190 runs in 20 overs and gave the target...
Sri Lankan cricketers have lost confidence in coach Mickey Arthur
3 hours ago
Sri Lankan cricketers have lost confidence in coach Mickey Arthur

Sri Lankan players are uncomfortable with their head coach Mickey Arthur, who...
WTC 2021: Islamabad United Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Karachi Kings
3 hours ago
WTC 2021: Islamabad United Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Karachi Kings

Islamabad United wins the toss and elected to field against Karachi Kings...
Scott Styris: Rohit Will Struggle Against Swing, Neil Will Trouble Virat
4 hours ago
Scott Styris: Rohit Will Struggle Against Swing, Neil Will Trouble Virat

Rohit Sharma will struggle if New Zealand bowlers can move the ball...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

monsoon rain
44 mins ago
PDMA calls for safety measures in view of Karachi monsoon season

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh has asked the district administrations...
Pfizer corona vaccine
1 hour ago
NCOC gives Balochistan 1,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) gave over 1,000 doses of...
Imran Abbas
1 hour ago
Charming photo of Imran Abbas with Marina Khan, Shehnaz Sheikh goes viral

A charming photo of Pakistan showbiz industry actor Imran Abbas with senior...
Mohammad Amir
1 hour ago
Mohammad Amir return to international cricket after a talk with Wasim Khan

Mohammad Amir Pakistan’s left-arm pacer is set to make a return in...