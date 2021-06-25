Double Click 728 x 90
Sajal Ali Looks Beautiful In Recent Photoshoot

Suhaib AhmedWeb Editor

26th Jun, 2021. 12:03 am
Pakistani actress Sajal Aly has shared pictures from her recent photoshoot on her Instagram account today and her fans are so excited to look at their favorite celebrity.

In a very short period of time, Sajal has accomplished a commendable reputation for herself. She stepped into the industry with a minor role in one episode of comedy drama Nadaaniyaan in 2009.

Have a look at the pictures!

 

She has been a part of hit drama serials like O Rangreza, Mehmoodabad Ki Malkain, Alif, Aangan, Yeh Dil Mera, and many more.

 

 

 

In 2017, She made her Bollywood debut in the movie “Mom” alongside late Sri Devi and Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui.

 

