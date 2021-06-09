Salman Butt is considering a future as a match referee

Salman Butt set his goal to become a match referee. After participating in the online level-1 course for umpires and match officials

The course included international cricketers Salman Butt, Abdul Rauf, and Bilal Asif, as well as 49 other cricketers.

The course will be attended by 350 people in total.

Before undertaking written examinations, fitness tests, and interviews, participants will be taught the fundamental umpiring rules, regulations, and laws of the game.

This program is part of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s promise to expand job options for former cricketers. Those who complete the course successfully will be able to officiate at the club and school games.