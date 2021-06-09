Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Salman Butt is considering a future as a match referee

Shariq Tahir

09th Jun, 2021. 05:55 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Salman Butt is considering a future as a match referee

Salman Butt set his goal to become a match referee. After participating in the online level-1 course for umpires and match officials

The course included international cricketers Salman Butt, Abdul Rauf, and Bilal Asif, as well as 49 other cricketers.

The course will be attended by 350 people in total.

Before undertaking written examinations, fitness tests, and interviews, participants will be taught the fundamental umpiring rules, regulations, and laws of the game.

This program is part of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s promise to expand job options for former cricketers. Those who complete the course successfully will be able to officiate at the club and school games.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

PSL 2021: 'Lahore Qalandars' choose to bowl first against Islamabad United
3 mins ago
PSL 2021: ‘Lahore Qalandars’ choose to bowl first against Islamabad United

‘Lahore Qalandars’ have won the toss and decided to bowl first against...
Amitabh Bachchan
4 mins ago
Amitabh Bachchan issues warning over the ongoing covid-19 crisis

Bollywood versatile actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took to Twitter and issued a...
Equities witness selling pressure as investors remain cautious ahead of budget
6 mins ago
Equities witness selling pressure as investors remain cautious ahead of budget

KARACHI: The equity market remained under selling pressure on Wednesday, as investors...
Maryam Nawaz
9 mins ago
PTI government has provided air bases to the United States: Maryam Nawaz

The PML-N leader said that as per the international media, the PTI...
Salman Butt is considering a future as a match referee
24 mins ago
Salman Butt is now trying to become match umpire

Salman Butt, a Pakistani cricketer is now trying to become a match...
Saudi Arabia Extends Visa
25 mins ago
Saudi Arabia extends visa validity for expats who are outside the kingdom

Saudi Arabia has decided to extend the validity of the resident permits...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PSL 2021: 'Lahore Qalandars' choose to bowl first against Islamabad United
3 mins ago
PSL 2021: ‘Lahore Qalandars’ choose to bowl first against Islamabad United

‘Lahore Qalandars’ have won the toss and decided to bowl first against...
Amitabh Bachchan
4 mins ago
Amitabh Bachchan issues warning over the ongoing covid-19 crisis

Bollywood versatile actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took to Twitter and issued a...
Equities witness selling pressure as investors remain cautious ahead of budget
6 mins ago
Equities witness selling pressure as investors remain cautious ahead of budget

KARACHI: The equity market remained under selling pressure on Wednesday, as investors...
Maryam Nawaz
9 mins ago
PTI government has provided air bases to the United States: Maryam Nawaz

The PML-N leader said that as per the international media, the PTI...