Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Salman Butt is now trying to become match umpire

Suhaib Ahmed

09th Jun, 2021. 09:00 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Salman Butt is considering a future as a match referee

Salman Butt, a Pakistani cricketer is now trying to become a match umpire after he took part in the online Level-1 Umpiring course for umpires and match officials.

As many as 49 cricketers were part of the course, including international players ‘Abdul Rauf’ and ‘Bilal Asif’.

A total of 350 people are taking part in the course and they are being provided training by the match umpires from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Elite and Supplementary panels.

The members will be provided knowledge about the basic umpiring rules, regulations, and laws of the game before going through written tests, fitness tests, and interviews.

This initiative is part of the PCB’s promise to raise the employment chances for ex-cricketers and the applicants who complete the course will be qualified to officiate club and school games.

The PCB opened the registration in April for this course.

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

PSL 2021: 'Lahore Qalandars' choose to bowl first against Islamabad United
3 mins ago
PSL 2021: ‘Lahore Qalandars’ choose to bowl first against Islamabad United

‘Lahore Qalandars’ have won the toss and decided to bowl first against...
Karachi Kings defeat Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6 practice match
48 mins ago
Karachi Kings defeat Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6 practice match

‘Karachi Kings’ chased a revised target of 130 runs in 18.1 overs...
PSL 2021: Today ‘Lahore Qalandar’ will face ‘Islamabad United’
3 hours ago
PSL 2021: Today ‘Lahore Qalandar’ will face ‘Islamabad United’

Today, Pakistan Super League 2021 (PSL) will resume with ‘Lahore Qalandar’s’ facing...
Imad Wasim: Our aim is to take one game at a time
22 hours ago
Imad Wasim: Our aim is to take one game at a time

Imad Wasim, Karachi King’s captain stated that they don’t want to carry...
PSL 6 Points Table 2021
1 day ago
PSL Points table 2021: Latest PSL 6 Points table (Pakistan Super League)

PSL 6 Points table 2021 (also known as PSL 6 or for sponsorship reasons HBL PSL...
Netizens question Tabish Khan's omission from the Test team
4 days ago
Netizens question Tabish Khan’s omission from the Test team

Tabish Khan, a domestic talent, was given a chance in Pakistan's Test...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PSL 2021: 'Lahore Qalandars' choose to bowl first against Islamabad United
3 mins ago
PSL 2021: ‘Lahore Qalandars’ choose to bowl first against Islamabad United

‘Lahore Qalandars’ have won the toss and decided to bowl first against...
Amitabh Bachchan
4 mins ago
Amitabh Bachchan issues warning over the ongoing covid-19 crisis

Bollywood versatile actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took to Twitter and issued a...
Equities witness selling pressure as investors remain cautious ahead of budget
6 mins ago
Equities witness selling pressure as investors remain cautious ahead of budget

KARACHI: The equity market remained under selling pressure on Wednesday, as investors...
Maryam Nawaz
9 mins ago
PTI government has provided air bases to the United States: Maryam Nawaz

The PML-N leader said that as per the international media, the PTI...