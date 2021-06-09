Salman Butt is now trying to become match umpire

Salman Butt, a Pakistani cricketer is now trying to become a match umpire after he took part in the online Level-1 Umpiring course for umpires and match officials.

As many as 49 cricketers were part of the course, including international players ‘Abdul Rauf’ and ‘Bilal Asif’.

A total of 350 people are taking part in the course and they are being provided training by the match umpires from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Elite and Supplementary panels.

The members will be provided knowledge about the basic umpiring rules, regulations, and laws of the game before going through written tests, fitness tests, and interviews.

This initiative is part of the PCB’s promise to raise the employment chances for ex-cricketers and the applicants who complete the course will be qualified to officiate club and school games.

The PCB opened the registration in April for this course.