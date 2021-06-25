Samsung Galaxy A22 Is Coming To Pakistan By Next Month

Samsung recently unveiled a new A-series phone, the Samsung Galaxy A22 is designed to compete with budget phones coming out of China.

According to sources, the New A22 will soon be launching in Pakistan. No formal announcements have been made yet for the Galaxy A22, but you can expect a quiet launch on the brand’s social media pages. The pricing and availability should follow the official launch.

Here’s what the Samsung Galaxy A22 offers.

The frame and backplate of the new model for 2021 are made from plastic — available in Black, White, Mint, and Violet colors. One 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-facing fingerprint reader, and a dedicated slot for storage expansion are also part of the Galaxy A22 build. Four cameras are arranged in a matrix style in a corner.

Its camera system is perhaps the highlight of the Galaxy A22. It’s a versatile array featuring a 48MP f/1.8 wide lens powered by optical image stabilization (OIS) and an 8MP ultrawide lens with a 123-degree FoV. The OIS technology allows for crisper and brighter shots in low-light environments. Plus, two 2MP macro and portrait cameras round off this setup.

The Galaxy A22 has an octa-core processor, clocked at 2.0GHz. Android 11-based OneUI Core 3.1 ships with the A22 right out of the box. The battery is 5000 mAh and can be charged at 15W. You get 4GB of memory and 64GB/128GB of storage.