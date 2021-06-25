Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Samsung Galaxy A22 Is Coming To Pakistan By Next Month

Muhammad Arsalan ArabWeb Editor

25th Jun, 2021. 07:15 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Samsung Galaxy A22

Samsung recently unveiled a new A-series phone, the Samsung Galaxy A22 is designed to compete with budget phones coming out of China.

According to sources, the New A22 will soon be launching in Pakistan. No formal announcements have been made yet for the Galaxy A22, but you can expect a quiet launch on the brand’s social media pages. The pricing and availability should follow the official launch.

Here’s what the Samsung Galaxy A22 offers.

The frame and backplate of the new model for 2021 are made from plastic — available in Black, White, Mint, and Violet colors. One 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-facing fingerprint reader, and a dedicated slot for storage expansion are also part of the Galaxy A22 build. Four cameras are arranged in a matrix style in a corner.

Its camera system is perhaps the highlight of the Galaxy A22. It’s a versatile array featuring a 48MP f/1.8 wide lens powered by optical image stabilization (OIS) and an 8MP ultrawide lens with a 123-degree FoV. The OIS technology allows for crisper and brighter shots in low-light environments. Plus, two 2MP macro and portrait cameras round off this setup.

The Galaxy A22 has an octa-core processor, clocked at 2.0GHz. Android 11-based OneUI Core 3.1 ships with the A22 right out of the box. The battery is 5000 mAh and can be charged at 15W. You get 4GB of memory and 64GB/128GB of storage.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

2 mins ago
No entry without Covid-19 Vaccination in Public Areas, Shopping Malls or Banks

Citizens who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will not be able...
techno
16 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
25 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
53 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...
Shah Mehmood Qureshi
1 hour ago
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi slammed Modi’s meeting with Kashmiri leadership, nothing but a ‘drama’

  Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...
Ayeza Khan Stunning Pictures From Recent Photoshoot
1 hour ago
Ayeza Khan Stunning Pictures From Recent Photoshoot

Famous and beautiful actress of Pakistan showbiz industry Ayeza Khan has shared...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

2 mins ago
No entry without Covid-19 Vaccination in Public Areas, Shopping Malls or Banks

Citizens who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will not be able...
techno
16 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
25 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
53 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...