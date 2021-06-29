Double Click 728 x 90
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G camera specs leaked

Muhammad Arsalan ArabWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 08:26 pm
Samsung Galaxy M52

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be the first handset from the company to use the Snapdragon 778G SoC, according to a recent Geekbench listing, and now a new leak reveals more details regarding the camera system.

The camera specifications for the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G have been leaked.

The Galaxy M52 5G will have a quad-camera configuration led by a 64MP primary sensor, according to GalaxyClub’s secret information. A 12MP ultrawide camera and a 5MP specialized macro camera are also planned, implying that the fourth camera will most likely be a depth sensor.

On the back, the Galaxy A52 has the same camera arrangement as the Galaxy S5.

A 32MP selfie camera is reported to be on the front.

