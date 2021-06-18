Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

SAR TO INR: Today 1 Saudi Riyal to Indian Rupee on, 18th June 2021

Muazzam AhmedWeb Editor

18th Jun, 2021. 01:32 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
SAR TO INR

The Latest 1 SAR TO INR exchange rate is 19.71 (Last updated on June 18th, 2021). This Saudi Riyal to Indian Rupee conversion is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of India

Today SAR TO INR (Indian Rupee Exchange)

Here is an updated SAR TO INR Exchange Rate. Today 1 SAR To Indian Rupee

SAR TO INR EXCHANGE RATE

CURRENCY SYMBOL Exchange Rate
INDIAN RUPEES INR 19.71

Saudi Riyal to INR rates. BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates. Get the latest updates of all foreign currency exchange prices (INR) Indian Rupee Rate.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

BTC to INR
47 mins ago
BTC TO INR: Today 1 Bitcoin to Indian Rupee on, 18th June 2021

Bitcoin To India Rupee Exchange Rate – Live BTC PRICES Today 1...
PABC plans
49 mins ago
PABC plans to raise Rs3.3 billion through IPO

KARACHI: The Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited (PABC) plans to raise around...
UAE Dirham to INR
1 hour ago
AED TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on,18th June 2021

Today’s UAE Dirham to Indian Rupee currency exchange rate is 20.13 INR....
USD TO INR
1 hour ago
USD TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on, 18th June 2021

Today Dollar to INR exchange rate is 73.98 (Last updated on 18th...
USD TO GBP
1 hour ago
USD TO GBP: Today 1 Dollar rate in British Pound on, 18th June 2021

Today’s USD To GBP rate is 1 USD= GBP 0.72 You can...
USD TO KWD
1 hour ago
USD TO KWD: Today 1 Dollar rate in Kuwaiti Dinar on, 18th June 2021

Today USD TO KWD: Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

WTC 2021: Rain delays toss for the final match; no play in first session
8 mins ago
WTC 2021: Rain delays toss for the final match; no play in first session

Toss for ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2021 Final is delayed and...
KP Budget 2021 today
16 mins ago
Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra To present KP Budget 2021-22 today

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government will present the budget 2021-22 in the provincial...
30 mins ago
On This Day: Pakistan Beat India in High Voltage Clash to Win Champions Trophy

On this day in 2017, Pakistan thrashed India in the high voltage...
Qureshi meets Palestinian counterpart
32 mins ago
Qureshi Meets His Palestinian Counterpart Ahead of Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is on an official visit to...