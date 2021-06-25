Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

SAR TO INR: Today 1 Saudi Riyal to Indian Rupee on, 25th June 2021

Muazzam AhmedWeb Editor

25th Jun, 2021. 12:53 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
SAR TO INR

The Latest 1 SAR TO INR exchange rate is 19.78 (Last updated on June 25th, 2021). This Saudi Riyal to Indian Rupee conversion is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of India

Today SAR TO INR (Indian Rupee Exchange)

Here is an updated SAR TO INR Exchange Rate. Today 1 SAR To Indian Rupee

SAR TO INR EXCHANGE RATE

CURRENCY SYMBOL Exchange Rate
INDIAN RUPEES INR 19.78

Saudi Riyal to INR rates. BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates. Get the latest updates of all foreign currency exchange prices (INR) Indian Rupee Rate.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

PSX remains lacklustre
2 hours ago
PSX tumbles on MSCI’s reclassification to Frontier Markets

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) tumbled on the last day of...
Govt plans new steps to ensure sustainable, resilient SME sector: Bukhtyar
4 hours ago
Govt plans new steps to ensure sustainable, resilient SME sector: Bukhtyar

KARACHI: Despite several measures, the government firmly believes that much is required...
Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)
5 hours ago
FBR plans to collect Rs9 billion from mobile phones levy

KARACHI: The tax authorities have estimated the revenue collection of Rs9 billion...
rupee
5 hours ago
Rupee gains 6 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee gained 6 paisas against the dollar on Friday, amid...
Current account
5 hours ago
Current account posts $153 million surplus in 11 months

KARACHI: The current account of the country posted a surplus of $153...
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
5 hours ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 BTC TO PKR rates on, 25th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin to PKR (BTC to PKR) according to the...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

2 mins ago
No entry without Covid-19 Vaccination in Public Areas, Shopping Malls or Banks

Citizens who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will not be able...
techno
17 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
25 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
53 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...