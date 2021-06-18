Double Click 900 x 250

Sarfaraz Ahmed Replied To A Tweet By Shaheen Shah Afridi

Suhaib AhmedWeb Editor

18th Jun, 2021. 05:52 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
PSL 2021: Shaheen Shah Afridi formally apologized to Sarfraz Ahmed

Sarfaraz Ahmed Quetta Gladiators’ captain on Thursday told Shaheen Shah Afridi Lahore Qalanders’ pacer to let bygones be bygones and bury the hatchet, following an on-field spat between the two earlier this week.

Sarfaraz was responding to a regret tweet by Shaheen, in which he said that he had acted in the heat of the moment and that he should have stayed quiet out of respect for the skipper.

 

 

Shaheen wrote, “Saifi bhai is the pride of all of us. He was and will always remain a captain for me. Whatever happened in the game that day was the heat of the moment. I should have stayed quiet in respect of him. I have always respected my seniors and pray and wish the best for @SarfarazA_54 bhai.”

 

 

On this Sarfaraz replied to him through his tweeter account and praise him.

He wrote, “It’s all good bro. Whatever happened in the field it should stay in the field,”

He added, “You are the star of Pakistan too.”

He concluded, “May Allah give you more success in life. You are [a] little brother to me. All is well,”

 

 

Earlier, It happened during the match played between Lahore Qalandar and Quetta Gladiators, where Shaheen Shah first throws a bouncer toward Sarfaraz and afterward insulted him, to which Sarfraz replied with a six.

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

8 mins ago
PSl 2021: Latest Points Table of Pakistan Super League

Karachi Kings keep their playoffs alive, Lahore Qalandars stay third. however Islamabad...
PSL 2021: Noor Ahmad Helps Karachi Kings To Keep Their Playoff Hopes Alive
40 mins ago
PSL 2021: Noor Ahmad Helps Karachi Kings To Keep Their Playoff Hopes Alive

Noor Ahmad Afghanistan's left-arm spinner keeps Karachi Kings playoff hopes alive as...
PSL 2021: Cricket Fans Are Enjoying Shahnawaz Dhani's style of celebration
19 hours ago
PSL 2021: Cricket Fans Are Enjoying Shahnawaz Dhani’s style of celebration

Shahnawaz Dhani Kajjan Multan Sultans bowler style is not only liked by...
PSL 2021: Karachi Wins The Toss And Elects To Bat Against Lahore
19 hours ago
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings 73/1 at end of 10 overs against Lahore Qalandars

Karachi Kings are 73 runs at the end of the 10 overs...
PSL 2021: Karachi Wins The Toss And Elects To Bat Against Lahore
19 hours ago
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Wins The Toss And Elects To Bat Against Lahore Qalandars

Karachi Kings wins the toss and elects to bat first against Lahore...
PSL 2021: Shaheen Shah Afridi formally apologized to Sarfraz Ahmed
20 hours ago
Shaheen Shah Afridi Formally Apologizes To Sarfraz Ahmed

Pakistan Super League (PSL) sixth edition, fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has...
Double Click 300 x 250
S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
1 Islamabad United97214+0.945
3 Peshawar Zalmi105510+0.586
2Lahore Qalandars85310-0.183
5 Multan Sultans8448+0.836
4 Karachi Kings8356-0.288
6 Quetta Gladiators9274-1.913