Sarfaraz Ahmed Replied To A Tweet By Shaheen Shah Afridi

Sarfaraz Ahmed Quetta Gladiators’ captain on Thursday told Shaheen Shah Afridi Lahore Qalanders’ pacer to let bygones be bygones and bury the hatchet, following an on-field spat between the two earlier this week.

Sarfaraz was responding to a regret tweet by Shaheen, in which he said that he had acted in the heat of the moment and that he should have stayed quiet out of respect for the skipper.

Shaheen wrote, “Saifi bhai is the pride of all of us. He was and will always remain a captain for me. Whatever happened in the game that day was the heat of the moment. I should have stayed quiet in respect of him. I have always respected my seniors and pray and wish the best for @SarfarazA_54 bhai.”

Saifi bhai is the pride of all of us. He was and will always remain a captain for me. Whatever happened in the game that day was heat of the moment. I should have stayed quiet in respect of him. I have always respected my seniors and pray and wish the best for @SarfarazA_54 bhai. pic.twitter.com/sbwMj1Owyw — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) June 17, 2021

On this Sarfaraz replied to him through his tweeter account and praise him.

He wrote, “It’s all good bro. Whatever happened in the field it should stay in the field,”

He added, “You are the star of Pakistan too.”

He concluded, “May Allah give you more success in life. You are [a] little brother to me. All is well,”

May Allah give you more success in life. You are little brother to me .All is well 😍🙌 https://t.co/zmRY2a72Em — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) June 17, 2021

Earlier, It happened during the match played between Lahore Qalandar and Quetta Gladiators, where Shaheen Shah first throws a bouncer toward Sarfaraz and afterward insulted him, to which Sarfraz replied with a six.