Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Sarim Akhtar became a worldwide meme sensation two years ago

Hina Masood

13th Jun, 2021. 03:21 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Sarim Akhtar

A Pakistani fan, Sarim Akhtar from the stands became one of the most popular cricket memes of all time two years and one day ago.

When Asif Ali lost David Warner’s catch off a Wahab Riaz bowl, Sarim Akhtar’s unhappy expression went viral on social media.

Somerset Cricket tweeted about Sarim on Saturday, reminiscing on the electrifying atmosphere in Taunton two years ago when the match was played.

“One of the greatest internet memes of all time was born in Taunton that day,” tweeted Somerset cricket.

Sarim, enthralled by the event, recalled driving three hours from London to witness the game, which he later described as “iconic.”

Pakistan was defeated by Australia by 41 runs in a crucial World Cup 2019 match on that day. Warner ended up scoring 107 runs throughout the game.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Sajal Atif new music video
32 mins ago
Atif Aslam, Sajal Aly Will soon share screen together in a music video

Sajal Aly, Pakistan's rising actress will soon share the screen with renowned...
Esra Bilgic
2 hours ago
Esra Bilgic appears ethereal in her most recent pictures

As filming for her new drama series Kanunsuz Topraklar finished in Zonguldak,...
Prince Harry
2 hours ago
Prince Harry is lambasted once again for his continuous criticism

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry has been mocked yet again for...
Karlie Kloss
4 hours ago
Karlie Kloss shares an adorable glimpse of her baby son

Super Model Karlie Kloss left fans in awe after sharing an adorable...
Johnny Depp
5 hours ago
Johnny Depp fans slammed Amber Heard after ‘Aquaman 2’ title reveal

The title of the Aquaman sequel has sparked yet another round of...
Raven-Symone
6 hours ago
Raven-Symone shares an incredible journey of weight loss

American actress and singer Raven-Symone shared her weight loss journey with people...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PSL 2021 David Miller
23 mins ago
PSL 2021: David Miller, 2 Other Foreign Players To Leave Zalmi Squad Tomorrow

Peshawar Zalmi’s three overseas players David Miller, Fabien Allen and Fidel Edwards...
Sajal Atif new music video
32 mins ago
Atif Aslam, Sajal Aly Will soon share screen together in a music video

Sajal Aly, Pakistan's rising actress will soon share the screen with renowned...
Aloe Vera benefits
57 mins ago
Aloe Vera For Skin, Hair: Health Benefits, Side Effects & More

One of the oldest plants, Aloe Vera is known to provide many...
Kylie Jenner
1 hour ago
A man was arrested after trespassing on Kylie Jenner’s home

After paying an uninvited visit to American media personality and businesswoman Kylie...