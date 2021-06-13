Sarim Akhtar became a worldwide meme sensation two years ago

A Pakistani fan, Sarim Akhtar from the stands became one of the most popular cricket memes of all time two years and one day ago.

When Asif Ali lost David Warner’s catch off a Wahab Riaz bowl, Sarim Akhtar’s unhappy expression went viral on social media.

Somerset Cricket tweeted about Sarim on Saturday, reminiscing on the electrifying atmosphere in Taunton two years ago when the match was played.

One of the greatest internet memes of all time was born in Taunton on that day 😅#WeAreSomerset https://t.co/Suqewmz4iw pic.twitter.com/NWavuOtpih — Somerset Cricket 🏏 (@SomersetCCC) June 12, 2021

2️⃣ years ago today, we hosted Australia 🆚 Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup 🙌 What an atmosphere there was! 👌#WeAreSomerset pic.twitter.com/XRaQKhGJOd — Somerset Cricket 🏏 (@SomersetCCC) June 12, 2021

“One of the greatest internet memes of all time was born in Taunton that day,” tweeted Somerset cricket.

Sarim, enthralled by the event, recalled driving three hours from London to witness the game, which he later described as “iconic.”

Thanks @SomersetCCC yes I took a 3 hrs drive to Taunton from London 😎 and it proved to be an iconic day for me 🤩 https://t.co/4AbDLqsD9k — Sarim Akhtar (@msarimakhtar) June 12, 2021

Pakistan was defeated by Australia by 41 runs in a crucial World Cup 2019 match on that day. Warner ended up scoring 107 runs throughout the game.