Saudi Arabia and the US commit to address climate challenge: Joint statement

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

16th Jun, 2021. 09:40 pm
Saudi Arabia and the US are committed to addressing the growing climate challenge with “seriousness and urgency,” a joint statement said on Wednesday.

The two countries will work to reinforce the application of the Paris Agreement and vigorously promote an effective G20 in Italy and the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow.

They also declared the importance of plummeting greenhouse gas discharge and taking action during the 2020s to elude the worst significances of climate change.


The joint statement came after the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry visited the Kingdom where he met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir.

Saudi Arabia and the US said they envisioned working together to enthusiastically support and involve consensually on the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative which further include clean energy, bearable agriculture, and land use.

The countries will also cooperate on quickening the deployment of renewable energy and low-emissions power systems in the district, reassure private sector partnerships, and support ocean-based and nature-based solutions for both extenuation and revision.

The two sides also aim to cooperate on the possibility of clean hydrogen to address the hardest to subside sectors and partner to hasten clean hydrogen’s development and deployment.

 

