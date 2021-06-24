Saudi Arabia announces end of Hajj 2021 registration

Saudi Arabia: Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Thursday declared the end of the registration period via the online portal for the Hajj 2021 pilgrimage.

Adding that 558,270 people have signed up to perform the sacred pilgrimage this year.

The ministry said the second phase of registering and selecting packages will start on Friday, June 25.

Out of the 558,270 that have applied for the year’s 2021 Hajj, 59 percent were male applicants, while 41 percent were female.

Whereas three percent of candidates were under the age of 20, while 26 percent were from the 21-30year-old age group, and 38 percent of all applicants were from the 31-40 age group, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

The ministry added that 20 percent of pilgrims belonged to the 41-50 age group, and 11 percent to the 51-60 age group, while only two percent of those who applied were elderly and over the age of 60.

On the contrary, earlier this month, Saudi Arabia declared the limit for this year’s Hajj journey to 60,000 residents only and nationals living in the Kingdom due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.