Saudi Arabia to reopen Quba Mosque from June 20

In Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Invitation, and Guidance has issued a directive to open the Quba Mosque 24 hours a day from June 20.

According to details, a statement issued by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance said that pilgrims and worshipers can now go to the mosque for worship and pilgrimage at any time, but precautions must be taken to prevent corona.

Quba Mosque, also known as the 1st Masjid of Islam, was founded by the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) while migrating to Madina from Makkah.

Quba Mosque is a masterpiece of Islamic architecture, and it’s situated about 5 to 6 k.m. from the Masjid-e-Nabavi.