Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Saudi envoy assures Sindh CM of approving Chinese vaccines for Haj pilgrims

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

05th Jun, 2021. 12:14 am
Double Click 160 x 600
KSA to grant citizenship to ‘innovative’ foreigners

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah meets Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malki on Friday.

The Saudi envoy ensured Sindh CM in a meeting that they would include Chinese-manufactured vaccines in its list of permitted shots for visitors to the Kingdom.

The Chief Minister House requested the Saudi government to include Chinese vaccines to its list of approved shots “to enable the maximum number of Pakistanis to perform Haj this year”.

Shah said that a maximum number of Pakistanis are being administered Chinese vaccines in the country, on the other hand, Saudi Arabia was not accepting Chinese vaccines for visitors aiming to perform Hajj and Umrah, thus “causing disappointment among the people of Pakistan.”

In their meeting today, the chief minister insisted the Saudi ambassador re-examine the vaccine policy by the KSA, reminding him that the vaccines that are manufactured by China had also been approved by the World Health Organization.

The ambassador assured the chief minister of incorporating the Chinese vaccines to the list approved by the Kingdom.

The visiting delegation also comprised a team of doctors from King Salman Medical Complex. The ambassador informed that the doctors would set up medical camps in Karachi and Shikarpur to treat poor patients. The medical team will also conduct eye surgeries and open-heart surgeries.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Priyanka Chopra
23 mins ago
Photos: Back in time when Priyanka Chopra slayed in all black

Bollywood sensation Priyanka Chopra never fails to leave the audience in awe...
Weekly Review: Rupee
24 mins ago
Weekly Review: Rupee to remain stable on budget hopes

Weekly Review: Rupee - The money market is expected to maintain its...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Telephone Interaction
27 mins ago
PM Imran Khan laments world’s inattention to environmental issues

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday bewailed the world had not given...
Engin Altan
33 mins ago
Have a look at Engin Altan enoying his favorite water sport

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who played the lead role of Ertugrul...
Major Relief to Investors
47 mins ago
Major relief for investors: CGT rate on shares to be slashed by 3%

KARACHI: The government has decided to provide a major relief to capital...
Karachi power outage
2 hours ago
Power outages continue in Karachi, citizens worried

The unannounced and hours-long power outages in Karachi amidst the lockdown situation...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Priyanka Chopra
23 mins ago
Photos: Back in time when Priyanka Chopra slayed in all black

Bollywood sensation Priyanka Chopra never fails to leave the audience in awe...
Weekly Review: Rupee
24 mins ago
Weekly Review: Rupee to remain stable on budget hopes

Weekly Review: Rupee - The money market is expected to maintain its...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Telephone Interaction
27 mins ago
PM Imran Khan laments world’s inattention to environmental issues

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday bewailed the world had not given...
Shweta Tiwari
29 mins ago
Shweta Tiwari shares a video of her daughter, calling her princess

Indian drama industry’s actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak recently did a fascinating...