Saudi envoy assures Sindh CM of approving Chinese vaccines for Haj pilgrims

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah meets Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malki on Friday.

The Saudi envoy ensured Sindh CM in a meeting that they would include Chinese-manufactured vaccines in its list of permitted shots for visitors to the Kingdom.

The Chief Minister House requested the Saudi government to include Chinese vaccines to its list of approved shots “to enable the maximum number of Pakistanis to perform Haj this year”.

Shah said that a maximum number of Pakistanis are being administered Chinese vaccines in the country, on the other hand, Saudi Arabia was not accepting Chinese vaccines for visitors aiming to perform Hajj and Umrah, thus “causing disappointment among the people of Pakistan.”

In their meeting today, the chief minister insisted the Saudi ambassador re-examine the vaccine policy by the KSA, reminding him that the vaccines that are manufactured by China had also been approved by the World Health Organization.

The ambassador assured the chief minister of incorporating the Chinese vaccines to the list approved by the Kingdom.

The visiting delegation also comprised a team of doctors from King Salman Medical Complex. The ambassador informed that the doctors would set up medical camps in Karachi and Shikarpur to treat poor patients. The medical team will also conduct eye surgeries and open-heart surgeries.