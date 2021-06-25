Double Click 728 x 90
Saudia Arab’s Hajj portal moves into second phase

26th Jun, 2021. 01:30 am
Hajj applicants

Saudia Arab’s Hajj portal moves into the second phase, the Kingdom’s screening process has started on Friday to sort out this year’s Hajj candidates, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Dr. Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat, the deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, explained that the categorization operation was divided into several groups.

The first category of people who met the conditions for performing Hajj received conventional text messages on Friday to access the ministry’s electronic portal and complete the registration process.

These messages were measured with a final approval only after meeting the requirements according to the obtainable places, he said.

The ministry has eased registration steps for issuing Hajj permits.

These include logging into the electronic portal, authenticating the applicant’s data, and the capability to add a confidante provided that they have already listed on the portal for Hajj this year.

They also include rereading and booking the available packages, accepting the terms and conditions, paying the registration statement automatically, and, finally, obtaining a Hajj permit.

 

