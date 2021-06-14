Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Scott Styris: Rohit Will Struggle Against Swing, Neil Will Trouble Virat

Suhaib Ahmed

14th Jun, 2021. 09:05 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Scott Styris: Rohit Will Struggle Against Swing, Neil Will Trouble Virat

Rohit Sharma will struggle if New Zealand bowlers can move the ball around during the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Scott Styris former New Zealand all-rounder said that Rohit Sharma India opener will struggle if New Zealand bowlers can move the ball around during the WTC final that commences on June 18 in Southampton.

Scott said, “It is pitch-dependent. I can’t stress that enough. I think if the ball is moving around then Rohit will have his struggles. We have done demonstrations after demonstrations (in the studio) about how Rohit doesn’t move his feet a lot early in his innings. If that is the case, then the swinging ball could be a problem for him,”

He explained that the New Zealand pace bowling strategy like Tim Southee, Trent Boult, and Kyle Jamieson/Colin de Grandhomme will bowl till the 22nd or 28th (over) before Neil Wagner will come into a bowl with the old ball.

He added, “There is no secret to New Zealand’s fast bowling plan if you like and that is Southee, Boult and either Jamieson or de Grandhomme will be the third seamer and they bowled till about the 22nd to 28th over with a new ball. And then Neil Wagner comes into the equation,”

He concluded, “So when you talk about Wagner, he can be aggressive and be a genuine wicket-taking option for somebody like Kohli in those middle-overs till the new ball comes around,”

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

WTC 2021: Islamabad United Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Karachi Kings
20 mins ago
WTC 2021: Islamabad United Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Karachi Kings

Islamabad United wins the toss and elected to field against Karachi Kings...
Cheteshwar Pujara: We’ve learnt from mistakes on the New Zealand tour
2 hours ago
Cheteshwar Pujara: We’ve learnt from mistakes on the New Zealand tour

According to Cheteshwar Pujara, the World Test Championship (WTC) final starting on...
WTC Final: ICC announced prize money for winner, runners-up, and others
2 hours ago
WTC Final: ICC announced prize money for winner, runners-up, and others

International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on June 14 that the winners of...
4 hours ago
PSL 2021: Points Table Islamabad removed Lahore from the top

Pakistan Super League's (PSL) sixth edition resumed on June 9 after a...
PSL 2021: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, match no 22
4 hours ago
PSL 2021: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, match no 22

Islamabad United will eye continuing their winning streak when they take on...
PSL 2021: Umar Gul gave reason for Quetta Gladiators' latest defeat
5 hours ago
PSL 2021: Umar Gul gave reason for Quetta Gladiators’ latest defeat

Umar Gul, Quetta Gladiators bowling coach told that they are one pacer...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Murad Ali Shah
15 mins ago
Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for the issuance of driving license: Sindh

Sindh government affirmed Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for people obtaining driving licenses across...
WTC 2021: Islamabad United Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Karachi Kings
20 mins ago
WTC 2021: Islamabad United Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Karachi Kings

Islamabad United wins the toss and elected to field against Karachi Kings...
Galaxy S21 FE
32 mins ago
Samsung denies rumors about Galaxy S21 FE delayed arrival

Samsung, emerged to clear the air about the delay in the launch...
Kirti Kulhari
34 mins ago
Kirti Kulhari receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Indian actor Kirti Kulhari received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Kirti...