Senior Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party leader Usman Khan Kakar dies in Karachi

A senior leader of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) Usman Khan Kakar has died in Karachi.

He had fallen in his Quetta house a few days ago after which he was extremely bruised.

Information-Secretary PKMAP Reza Mohammad Reza confirmed the death of the leader and further stated that Kakar was undertaking treatment at a private hospital in Karachi.

After he fell, Usman Kakar was hurried to a hospital and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Upon receiving the news of Senator Kakar’s death, leaders of different political parties started expressing their sympathies.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Senator Saleem Mandviwalla said that the news of Usman Khan Kakar’s death was received during a meeting of the Senate Committee on Finance.

Remembering Kakar, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri said that the departed was a nationalistic political and social leader.

“Usman Khan Kakar fought for the rights of the people of Baluchistan and always voiced their concerns,” Suri said.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar also expressed his sympathies and said that Kakar’s impact towards the rights of Baluchistan, along with his socio-political services, will always be remembered.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also sent his sympathies to the family members of the departed and prayed for the deceased soul.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also articulated his condolences and said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has been destitute of a brave leader.

Former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PPP’s Sherry Rehman, and ANP Sindh’s President Shahi Sayed also stated their sorrow over Senator Kakar’s death.