Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Senior Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party leader Usman Khan Kakar dies in Karachi

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

21st Jun, 2021. 06:54 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
usman kakar

A senior leader of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) Usman Khan Kakar has died in Karachi.

He had fallen in his Quetta house a few days ago after which he was extremely bruised.

Information-Secretary PKMAP Reza Mohammad Reza confirmed the death of the leader and further stated that Kakar was undertaking treatment at a private hospital in Karachi.

After he fell, Usman Kakar was hurried to a hospital and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Upon receiving the news of Senator Kakar’s death, leaders of different political parties started expressing their sympathies.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Senator Saleem Mandviwalla said that the news of Usman Khan Kakar’s death was received during a meeting of the Senate Committee on Finance.

Remembering Kakar, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri said that the departed was a nationalistic political and social leader.

“Usman Khan Kakar fought for the rights of the people of Baluchistan and always voiced their concerns,” Suri said.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar also expressed his sympathies and said that Kakar’s impact towards the rights of Baluchistan, along with his socio-political services, will always be remembered.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also sent his sympathies to the family members of the departed and prayed for the deceased soul.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also articulated his condolences and said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has been destitute of a brave leader.

Former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PPP’s Sherry Rehman, and ANP Sindh’s President Shahi Sayed also stated their sorrow over Senator Kakar’s death.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

heritage saudi sites
18 mins ago
624 new archaeological sites added to Saudi national heritage

The Heritage Commission has added 624 new archaeological sites to the National...
Sinovac vaccines by China
54 mins ago
Inoculation continues at Karachi’s Corona vaccination centers

Vaccination of citizens has been restarted at the city’s most Corona vaccination...
World must counter Islamophobia
1 hour ago
PM Imran Khan Demands action against AIG Hyderabad, accuses him of exploiting power

Prime Minister Imran Khan has commanded action against Additional Inspector-General Hyderabad Dr....
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi In Eliminator 1
2 hours ago
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi In Eliminator 1

Karachi King will face Peshawar Zalmi today at night in the eliminator...
PSX
2 hours ago
Stocks remain bearish over fears of increase in energy prices

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) traded in a narrow range on...
Engin Altan Ertugrul Bey
2 hours ago
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan shares trailer of his upcoming drama ‘Barbaroslar’

Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan, who is famous for his nominal role...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

heritage saudi sites
18 mins ago
624 new archaeological sites added to Saudi national heritage

The Heritage Commission has added 624 new archaeological sites to the National...
Sinovac vaccines by China
54 mins ago
Inoculation continues at Karachi’s Corona vaccination centers

Vaccination of citizens has been restarted at the city’s most Corona vaccination...
World must counter Islamophobia
1 hour ago
PM Imran Khan Demands action against AIG Hyderabad, accuses him of exploiting power

Prime Minister Imran Khan has commanded action against Additional Inspector-General Hyderabad Dr....
PSL 6 Points Table 2021
2 hours ago
Latest PSL Points table 2021 updated, June 2021

Latest PSL Points table 2021 (also known as PSL 6 or for sponsorship reasons HBL PSL 2021)...