Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Shah Rukh Khan responds to a fan’s tweet asking him if he is ‘berozgaar’

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

25th Jun, 2021. 03:24 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood King, Shah Rukh Khan answered a range of queries ranging from his future project to his current mental state during an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter,

Shah Rukh Khan opted to communicate with his followers on Twitter as he celebrated his 29th years in Bollywood.

The 55 years-old had an Ask Me Anything session during which he answered a variety of issues, including how to get over a heartbreak and when his new film will be out.

He had a brief ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter. One fan inquired as to if he was “berozgaar” (unemployed). “Kya sir, app bhi Berozgaar ho Gaye kya..” (“Sir, are you also unemployed like the rest of us?”) the fan said, to which Shah Rukh responded cryptically: “Jo kuch nahi karte….woh (Those who don’t do anything, they)…”

On being asked about the release of his next film, Shah Rukh said, “Right now with the situation I think it’s prudent to make film release schedules with a bit of patience.”

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Shah Rukh Khan
8 hours ago
Shah Rukh Khan is back on set for ‘Pathan’ co-starring Deepika Padukone

Shah Rukh Khan returned to work on Thursday, filming his upcoming spy...
Kareena
10 hours ago
Kareena wishes Karishma a happy birthday calling her second mother

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Bollywood superstar, expressed her love and heartfelt birthday...
Rakhi Sawant
1 day ago
Rakhi Sawant defends Salman Khan against ‘ek number ka jhoota’ KRK

Rakhi Sawant takes Salman Khan's side in his ongoing feud against KRK....
Akshay Kumar new film
1 day ago
Akshay Kumar’s new film ‘Filhaal 2-Mohabbat’ first look is out now

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar revealed the first look of his upcoming film...
Kriti Sanon
3 days ago
Kriti Sanon gives biker chick vibes for Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon channeled major biker chick vibes as she posed...
Kunal Kemmu
3 days ago
Kunal Khemu gets first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu has received a coronavirus vaccine jab and informed...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

2 mins ago
No entry without Covid-19 Vaccination in Public Areas, Shopping Malls or Banks

Citizens who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will not be able...
techno
17 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
26 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
54 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...