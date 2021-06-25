Shah Rukh Khan responds to a fan’s tweet asking him if he is ‘berozgaar’

Bollywood King, Shah Rukh Khan answered a range of queries ranging from his future project to his current mental state during an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter,

Shah Rukh Khan opted to communicate with his followers on Twitter as he celebrated his 29th years in Bollywood.

The 55 years-old had an Ask Me Anything session during which he answered a variety of issues, including how to get over a heartbreak and when his new film will be out.

He had a brief ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter. One fan inquired as to if he was “berozgaar” (unemployed). “Kya sir, app bhi Berozgaar ho Gaye kya..” (“Sir, are you also unemployed like the rest of us?”) the fan said, to which Shah Rukh responded cryptically: “Jo kuch nahi karte….woh (Those who don’t do anything, they)…”

Jo kuch nahi karte….woh… https://t.co/kQl4jbdQ5v — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

On being asked about the release of his next film, Shah Rukh said, “Right now with the situation I think it’s prudent to make film release schedules with a bit of patience.”