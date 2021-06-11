Shah Rukh Khan Treat fans with his latest pic, says ‘Time now for a trim’

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture of himself and spoke about returning to work. The actor shared a monochrome picture.

The king of Bollywood shared a new picture of himself on Instagram and revealed he’s heading back to work.

The Zero actor shared a monochrome selfie, giving fans a close look at his salt-and-pepper beard. The actor had messy hair and a tad overgrown beard.

Sharing the picture, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “They say time is measured in days, months and beards….Time now for a trim and get back to work I guess…Wishing everyone who is getting back to a bit of normalcy…safe and healthy days and months of work ahead….love u all.”

Take a look at his post: