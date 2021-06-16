Double Click 728 x 90
Shahbaz again fails to deliver speech in National Assembly

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

16th Jun, 2021. 11:16 pm
Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday was unsuccessful to deliver his speech in the National Assembly for the third time, in spite of being surrounded by sergeants with arms, as uproar by lawmakers sustained in the house.

Shahbaz made several efforts to convey his speech on the federal budget but did not prosper as members from the treasury benches continued to disturb him, despite NA Speaker Asad Qaiser’s repeated warnings and directives to maintain order in the house.

There were three efforts made by the speaker to conduct proceedings, with the session put into break twice, before finally being put off for a third time in the day.

