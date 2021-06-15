Double Click 728 x 90
Shahbaz Sharif criticizes govt over ‘rising inflation, unemployment’

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

15th Jun, 2021. 10:05 pm
Shahbaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif has criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government over the rising inflation and unemployment in the country.

While addressing the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif stated that the unemployment rate has risen to 16 percent and inflation has reached its peak.

He further asked about the promise made by Prime Minister Imran Khan, about the 10 million jobs. He stated that over 5 million people have become jobless in the course of the last three years.

Shahbaz Sharif said that the county’s trade shortfall has widened to over 10,000 billion during the past three years.

Shahbaz stated that the government has imposed obligatory taxes over Rs 1200 billion in three years. “The total size of Pakistan’s economy squealed from $313 billion to $296 during the tenancy of the PTI-led government”, he added.

 

