Shahbaz Sharif slams govt over Electricity and Gas failures

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, articulated concerns over reports of a new gas and electricity crisis.

In a statement, Shahbaz said that although the availability of additional and cheaper power resources, the government was producing affluent electricity and the govt is resounding out load-shedding to boot.

“The closure of the RLNG plant next month would mean that electricity would be generated from diesel and furnaces, which are expensive,” he said.

Shahbaz further stated that the government is “increasing the problems” of the country with the “worst administrative sabotage”.

“Reports of a new gas and power crisis from next month are unfortunate, as industrial activities and business will be affected due to gas and power outages.” Stated Shahbaz.