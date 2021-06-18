Double Click 728 x 90
Shahbaz Sharif wants media given full access to Parliament

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

18th Jun, 2021. 09:07 pm
shahbaz sharif in NA

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Friday required the media be given full access to the Parliament.

Shahbaz has written a letter to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and the chief election commissioner.

The PML-N president noted that the Parliament had continued its actions after a drop in coronavirus cases, adding that media should be allowed to cover proceedings in the House.

He called on the government to guarantee all sprints and hindrances were detached so that media can cover the National Assembly and the Senate proceedings self-sufficiently.

The PML-N president also demanded that Opposition leaders should be allowed to speak to the media. He said, in the letter, that the media was not being allowed the opportunity to provide alike reporting to the government and the Opposition.

