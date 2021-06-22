Double Click 728 x 90
Shahid and Ishaan are in Mira’s ‘dream team’.

22nd Jun, 2021. 05:22 pm
Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Mira Rajput have made a ‘dream team’ for her new Instagram post.

Mira Rajput has shared a new post on Instagram, including her husband Shahid Kapoor and her brother-in-law, Ishaan Khatter.

She captioned it as “Dream team,” which showcased the three of them with a remarkable pose.

All three of them appeared to be wearing workout gear.

Several fans commented heart emojis in the comments section. And one person asked, “Where are you’ll working out?”

The three regularly feature on each other’s social media feeds.

Whereas, Shahid also posted a series of selfies on Instagram with Ishaan, which he captioned, “Ye bhandhan tooooooo…..” Ishaan replied, “Kaun Bandar.”

