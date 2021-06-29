Double Click 728 x 90
Sharmeen Obaid lashes out at Sonya Hussyn over Raees comments

Raba Noor

29th Jun, 2021. 09:12 pm
It all started after the popular actress Sonya Hussyn while making an appearance on Yasir Hussain’s The After Moon Show in 2018. During the rapid-fire segment of the show, Yasir asked Sonya that if she was Mahira Khan which film of hers she would have not done?

The host gave her three options: Verna, Raees, and Ho Mann Jahan.

Replying to the question the Saraab actress said that she wouldn’t have done Raees as she has no interest in playing a sidekick character to Shah Rukh Khan.

Recently, the Oscar-winning director Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy has lashed out at Sonya Hussyn over her answer regarding Mahira Khan.

Sharmeen left a comment under a post of digital media news publication saying, “Don’t think you’ll ever be Mahira Khan so you won’t ever get to say no,” She further added, “Don’t dis other women in the industry reflects poorly on you and your upbringing.”

Take a look:

Here we have gathered some public reviews on Sharmeen Obaid’s recent comment.

 

