Sheryl Crow discusses about performing live music after the pandemic

Sheryl Crow, an American singer spoke up about her triumphant return to the stage.

During an interview with People, the singer spoke about how she feels performing again, with the first step being her live stream concert titled Sheryl Crow: The Songs and the Stories – A Live Performance.

“I’ve never done a full show where I just play by myself, so I think people will feel like they’re seeing something completely different out of me,” she said.

“For me, it was really fun to just sit and tell stories about some of these songs that people know, but don’t know the stories behind,” she continued.

The gathering will take place in a secluded meditation location on her Nashville property.

“It’s in a really cool atmosphere. I have a little old church on my property and it’s just filled with religious crap. It’s a good vibe-y place, and hopefully people will be inspired.”

She also talked about how she’s feeling about getting back into music after the epidemic disrupted live performances.

“I think we need it right now. I think we’ve been through a really hard year, a really devastating time. Music can be something soothing and it can also take your mind away from what’s going on at least for a couple of hours,” she said.