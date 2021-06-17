Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Sheryl Crow discusses about performing live music after the pandemic

Hina Masood

17th Jun, 2021. 03:03 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Sheryl Crow

Sheryl Crow, an American singer spoke up about her triumphant return to the stage.

During an interview with People, the singer spoke about how she feels performing again, with the first step being her live stream concert titled Sheryl Crow: The Songs and the Stories – A Live Performance.

“I’ve never done a full show where I just play by myself, so I think people will feel like they’re seeing something completely different out of me,” she said.

“For me, it was really fun to just sit and tell stories about some of these songs that people know, but don’t know the stories behind,” she continued.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sheryl Crow (@sherylcrow)

The gathering will take place in a secluded meditation location on her Nashville property.

“It’s in a really cool atmosphere. I have a little old church on my property and it’s just filled with religious crap. It’s a good vibe-y place, and hopefully people will be inspired.”

She also talked about how she’s feeling about getting back into music after the epidemic disrupted live performances.

“I think we need it right now. I think we’ve been through a really hard year, a really devastating time. Music can be something soothing and it can also take your mind away from what’s going on at least for a couple of hours,” she said.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Sonya Hussyn
2 hours ago
What advice did Sonya Hussyn give playwright Khalil-ur-Rehman?

Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn Bukharee has advised renowned Pakistani playwright Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar...
Ahmed Ali Butt new look
3 hours ago
Ahmed Ali Butt surprises fans with his new ritzy look

Comedian and actor Ahmed Ali Butt surprised everyone with his recent haircut...
Jennifer Lopez
3 hours ago
How is Marc Anthony handling the news of Jennifer dating Ben Affleck?

American singer, actress, and dancer Jennifer Lopez introduced her twins Max and...
Demi Lovato
4 hours ago
Demi Lovato defies all gender stereotypes as she chops her hair off

Recently, an American singer Demi Lovato announced that she is nonbinary and...
Nida Yasir Turkey
4 hours ago
Nida Yasir is exhausted with grief after the tragic incident in Turkey

Renowned actress and host of the Pakistani Showbiz Industry Nida Yasir has...
Atif Aslam interesting information
5 hours ago
Atif Aslam discloses some interesting information regarding his tête-à-tête

According to the leading Pakistani and world renowned singer Atif Aslam, his...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Children who consume ultra-processed foods may develop weight issues
22 mins ago
Children who consume ultra-processed foods may develop weight problems as adults

According to researchers, young children who eat ultra-processed foods may struggle with...
What is the most effective treatment for migraines?
35 mins ago
What is the most effective treatment for migraines?

Researchers discovered that numerous drug classes provided good evidence of relieving the...
metabolism increase by these foods
46 mins ago
Top 5 foods you can eat on daily basis to boost metabolism

Metabolism is the rate at which your body burns calories and sheds...
Headache and runny nose are associated with Delta variant
49 mins ago
Headache and runny nose are associated with Delta variant

According to studies, the most commonly reported symptoms associated with Covid infection...