Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Shoaib Akhtar also jumps on the controversy of Hania Amir

Hina Masood

07th Jun, 2021. 03:15 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Hania Amir

Pakistani former cricketer and fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar commented on Hania Amir’s trending controversy as he didn’t mention the name of the actress or actor Asim Azhar.

Taking his Twitter handle Akhtar urged people to discuss “more important things in the world”. As he directed the tweet towards Hania Amir’s controversy but didn’t mention any name.

“By the way, there are much more important things happening in the world, brothers, sisters, children, and ‘influencers’,” said the ex-Pakistani pacer. “Talk about them too.”

Also, Amir shared a lengthy note on his Instagram account calling out people for bullying her on social media and using abusive language against the actress. after that Shoaib also came up with a tweet,

Recently, Hania Amir and Asim Azhar have been making huge appearances in the headlines as their dating controversy has been spreading like a wildfire.

A couple of days ago, social media users had criticized Aamir for a video in which she can be seen with actor and singer Ashir Wajahat.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Maharashtra’s Pune fire
1 min ago
18 Dead 17 missing In Fire at Maharashtra’s Pune Sanitizer Firm

At least eighteen employees of a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Pune have...
Budget that is beneficial for the business is required
8 mins ago
Budget that is beneficial for the business is required, urge Pakistani Merchants

Budget that is beneficial for the business is required, urge Merchants. If...
UK dating apps
37 mins ago
UK: dating apps to features Covid-19 vaccine stickers

In collaboration with the government, dating apps in the United Kingdom have...
Contagious Coronavirus outbreak
58 mins ago
Worldwide contagious Coronavirus outbreak toll at 1000 GMT Monday

The contagious coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 3,731,297 people since it...
Joe Biden
1 hour ago
Joe Biden being pushed to send more Covid-19 medical help to India

After the US President Joe Biden announced that the US will allocate...
Sleep hygiene: 8 strategies to train your brain for better sleep
1 hour ago
Sleep hygiene: 8 strategies to train your brain for better sleep

Sleep is one of the three essential components of living a better,...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Maharashtra’s Pune fire
1 min ago
18 Dead 17 missing In Fire at Maharashtra’s Pune Sanitizer Firm

At least eighteen employees of a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Pune have...
Budget that is beneficial for the business is required
8 mins ago
Budget that is beneficial for the business is required, urge Pakistani Merchants

Budget that is beneficial for the business is required, urge Merchants. If...
UK dating apps
37 mins ago
UK: dating apps to features Covid-19 vaccine stickers

In collaboration with the government, dating apps in the United Kingdom have...
Contagious Coronavirus outbreak
58 mins ago
Worldwide contagious Coronavirus outbreak toll at 1000 GMT Monday

The contagious coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 3,731,297 people since it...