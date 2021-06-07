Shoaib Akhtar also jumps on the controversy of Hania Amir

Pakistani former cricketer and fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar commented on Hania Amir’s trending controversy as he didn’t mention the name of the actress or actor Asim Azhar.

Taking his Twitter handle Akhtar urged people to discuss “more important things in the world”. As he directed the tweet towards Hania Amir’s controversy but didn’t mention any name.

“By the way, there are much more important things happening in the world, brothers, sisters, children, and ‘influencers’,” said the ex-Pakistani pacer. “Talk about them too.”

ویسے دنیا میں کافی important چیزیں بھی ہو رہی ہیں بھائیوں، بہنوں، بچوں اور “انفلوئنسروں”۔ ان پے بھی کر لیں بات۔ — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 6, 2021

Also, Amir shared a lengthy note on his Instagram account calling out people for bullying her on social media and using abusive language against the actress. after that Shoaib also came up with a tweet,

Recently, Hania Amir and Asim Azhar have been making huge appearances in the headlines as their dating controversy has been spreading like a wildfire.

A couple of days ago, social media users had criticized Aamir for a video in which she can be seen with actor and singer Ashir Wajahat.