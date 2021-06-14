Shreya Ghoshal Asked New Mothers To Get Vaccinated: ‘It’s Absolutely Safe’

Shreya Ghoshal welcomed her baby boy Devyaan on Monday. She received the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine after he was born.

On her Instagram post, Dewani Mastani singer shared a video of getting vaccinated and wrote, “While Devyaan was sleeping peacefully at home, I quickly went out to get my first dose of vaccination today!!”

“It’s absolutely safe for new mothers to get vaccinated for covid as recommended by my doctors. Just like anyone else, if you are a nursing mother, you too can get your shots. #covishield #vaccinationdone #covidvacccine.”

Shreya and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya welcomed their first baby on May 22.