Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah meets Saudi Ambassador

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

04th Jun, 2021. 11:09 pm
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah met Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malki on Friday. In the meeting, they discussed the corona pandemic and further mutual interest issues with the Saudi Ambassador.

In the meeting, CM Sindh assured to provide all facilities to the doctors of Saudi Arabia. On this occasion, Dr. Azra Pechuho said that the open heart surgery should be performed in cardio hospitals of Sukkur, Karachi, and
Tando Muhammad Khan and those patients who are undergoing surgery in different hospitals should be shifted to cardio hospitals for surgery.

The Saudi ambassador was accompanied by a delegation of doctors from the counsel general of Saudi Arabia Bandar al Dayal,  doctors from King Salman Medical, while the chief minister was accompanied by Azra Pechuco and health secretary Kazim Jatoi.

 

