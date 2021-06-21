Double Click 728 x 90
Sindh CNG stations closed for undisclosed period         

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

21st Jun, 2021. 08:49 pm
cng stations

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSG) on Monday announced to interrupt the gas supply to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling stations across Sindh for an unknown period starting from 22nd of June.

According to a spokesperson of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSG), gas supply to CNG stations in Sindh will be postponed for an unknown period on the instructions of the federal government from tomorrow.

Earlier on June 20, the gas crisis in the country had deteriorated as Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had categorically separated supply to CNG stations and industrial units.

Gas fields in the Sindh province, Kunnar Pasakhi, and Gambat gas fields had been closed for restoration works, fading the already edgy supply, claimed sources.

