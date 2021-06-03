Double Click 728 x 90
Sindh decides to reopen the schools

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

03rd Jun, 2021. 11:19 pm
Saeed Ghani

The provincial education minister on Thursday said that the Sindh government will decide on June 4 whether to reopen schools in the province.

Ghani stated that the provincial officials will meet to review the coronavirus situation in the province on Friday.

It is to notice that the daily cases of coronavirus infections had sparked up to 2,000 after the Eid holidays, but it has gradually come down to 1,000 because of the restrictions, he said.

“We are going towards the reopening, easing and removing the restrictions,” Ghani added.

Furthermore previously the Educational institutions across the country were to reopen on May 24 but the government decided to keep them closed till June 7 in the districts where the coronavirus positivity rate was above 5%.

Whereas Punjab has decided to reopen the Schools from June 7, the provincial government has announced.

The deadly virus has so far claimed 21,022 in Pakistan. The country so far has reported at least 92 deaths and 2,028 new cases in the last 24 hours.

