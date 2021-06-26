Sindh reports news Coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Coronavirus has claimed 3 more lives in the past 24 hours in Sindh, bringing the province’s overall death toll from the virus to 5,410.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 511 more cases of coronavirus have been reported during the same period in the province.

The chief minister said that of the 511 new cases, 300 were detected in Karachi, including 84 from district East, 40 from district South, 56 from Central, 52 from Korangi, 29 from Malir, and 39 from district West.

Murad Ali Shah further stated that 311,005 patients have improved from the disease so far in the province, including 909 during the past 24 hours.

Whereas In a daily statement on the Covid-19 situation, Murad Ali Shah had said that 10 more coronavirus patients died in the state during the past 24 hours, lifting the death toll to 5,368.