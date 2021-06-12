Sindh to get more than usual rainfall this monsoon season except Karachi

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) stated that this year, Karachi and other parts of Sindh are probable to obtain more than usual rainfall in the monsoon season.

The standard amount of rain documented for Karachi in the month of July is 60mm, for August is 60.9mm and for September is 11mm.

In a monsoon viewpoint advisory for the entire country, the PMD said that this year, the expected onset of the rainy season is between June 27 and 30.

The upper half of Punjab, northern Baluchistan, and Kashmir are also expected to obtain ascetically above normal rainfall during the season.

“Area weighted normal rainfall of Pakistan during July-September is 140.8 mm,” read the advisory.