Spectator Who Caused Massive Crash At Tour De France, Arrested

The spectator who caused a massive pile-up during the first stage of the Tour de France has been detained after giving herself in at a police station.

30-year-old French woman is in prison at a police station in Landerneau, Brittany, the northwest French region where the Tour de France, the world’s biggest cycling event, held its first four stages.

The spectator is blamed for unwillingly causing injury and putting the lives of others at risk.

German cyclist Tony Martin was sent tumbling when she rode straight into a cardboard sign being held out by a fan watching the other way at a television camera, creating disorder while 47 kilometers yet to complete.

One more, huge pile-up happened in a nervy finale on narrow roads, leading the Tour de France riders to put their collective foot down one kilometer into the fourth stage, literally bringing the race to a halt for around a minute in a silent protest for safer racing conditions after the crashes.

Wednesday’s fifth stage is a 27.2-km individual time trial from Change to Laval, and all eyes will be on the overall competitors.